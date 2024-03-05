Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 391,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

