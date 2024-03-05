Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $864,000 Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

