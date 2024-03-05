Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $434,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $30.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,270.38. The stock had a trading volume of 53,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,266. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,336.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,237.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,058.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

