Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

