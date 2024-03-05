Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,366 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,421 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 246.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.68. 893,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,712. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

