Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of SpartanNash worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 40,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. SpartanNash has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $719.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

