Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

