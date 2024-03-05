Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ AKYA opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AKYA
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
