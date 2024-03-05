Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Raised to $7.50 at UBS Group

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

AKYA traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 166,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,262. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $258.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.53. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $222,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% in the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $2,437,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 515,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

