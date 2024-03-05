Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKYA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 149,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,109. The company has a market capitalization of $267.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.02.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

