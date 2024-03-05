Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Down 7.2%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.84. 735,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,201,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,569.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

