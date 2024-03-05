Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $78,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

AKBA opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

