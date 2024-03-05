Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 125,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 2,350.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

