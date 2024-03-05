Airgain (AIRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of AIRG opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $45.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

