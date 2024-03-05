Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given a C$31.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) received a C$31.00 price target from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.12.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AC

Air Canada Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.