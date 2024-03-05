Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.16. 465,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,317. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 68,582 shares of company stock worth $4,024,302 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

