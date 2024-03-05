Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 266.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Agree Realty worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,941,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,058.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 68,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,302. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

ADC stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

