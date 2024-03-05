agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.49. agilon health has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

