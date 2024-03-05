Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $41,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after buying an additional 2,075,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,437,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,596,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,430 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE A traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $144.01. 1,463,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $123.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $146.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

