Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Africa Oil stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 69,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,752. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $728.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

