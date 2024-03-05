Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,920 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

AFL stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 856,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,755. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

