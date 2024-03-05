Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeries Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.82% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeries Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Aeries Technology stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Aeries Technology has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

