Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,402 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.00. 150,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,671. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $116.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.