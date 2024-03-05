Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,875 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1,734.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 216,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,772. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 350.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

