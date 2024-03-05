Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in CDW by 6.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,192,000 after purchasing an additional 203,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.05. 156,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,923. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.50. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

