Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 22.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,507,000 after acquiring an additional 146,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VMI. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $207.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.78 and a 200 day moving average of $227.84. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $332.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

