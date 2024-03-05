Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,056. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

