Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.0 %

SCCO stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,883. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

