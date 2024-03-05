Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,637 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,650,000 after purchasing an additional 184,217 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 12.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 81,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 2.3 %

Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,811. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.75%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

