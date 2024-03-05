Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 812 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.5 %

DOX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

