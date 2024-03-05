Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 812 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.
Amdocs Trading Down 0.5 %
DOX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amdocs
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.