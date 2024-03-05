Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 635.7% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 603,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 590,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TTE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. 797,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,286. The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

