Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 115.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 52,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.89. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.