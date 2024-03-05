Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 263,676 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,629. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

