Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,458,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,994,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,771,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,841,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,638,000 after buying an additional 49,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 95,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 238,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

