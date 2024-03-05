Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Releases Earnings Results

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 29.04%.
Advantage Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.73.
