Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Releases Earnings Results

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 29.04%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

