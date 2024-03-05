Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at CIBC

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $9.75 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s current price.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAVVF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

