AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 10,330,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AdaptHealth

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.