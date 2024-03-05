Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $46,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. 832,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,530. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLYW

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.