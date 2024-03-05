Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 689,763 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,763 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $60,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,878,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,408,000 after purchasing an additional 361,000 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

