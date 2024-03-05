Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 288,149 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,149 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 3.55% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $61,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDYA. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after buying an additional 806,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 171,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $45.25. 177,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,752. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $2,520,225.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,230,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

