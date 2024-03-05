Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $48,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.54. 377,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

