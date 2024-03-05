Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $54,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.28. 927,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,223. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.85 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.