Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 725,800 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.38% of Alliant Energy worth $47,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 758,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

