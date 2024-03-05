Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $48,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after acquiring an additional 527,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.50. 1,261,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

