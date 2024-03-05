Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $58.15 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 1.44% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $58,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 912,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE NOG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.89. 1,125,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,248. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

