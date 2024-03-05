Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $40.57 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $40,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,082.35. 72,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,012.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $968.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,098.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

