Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $55,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 14.5% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Global Payments by 148.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293,550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $523,530,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.73. 546,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,296. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.86.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.