Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,781 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Disc Medicine worth $61,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,642,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,783,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $102,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,642,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,783,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,000 shares of company stock worth $21,795,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRON. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,570. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.