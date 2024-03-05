Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $64,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $25.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.19. 387,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,191. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.58 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.