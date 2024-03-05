Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 22nd

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Acushnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. Acushnet’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $16,261,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 419,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after buying an additional 301,569 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after buying an additional 278,613 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Acushnet by 719.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 185,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

