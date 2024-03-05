ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $27.30 Average PT from Brokerages

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.28.

Several research firms recently commented on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on ACM Research from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,000. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACMR opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

